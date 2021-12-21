CLIFFORD GOLDEN BOYCE
July 5, 1931 – December 18, 2021
Clifford passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. He was 90 years old.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel 682 1725 Road, Delta, Colorado. Interment will follow at the Delta City Cemetery with Bishop Carl Hughes officiating.
Clifford was born on the July 5, 1931, in Byron, WY to Golden Clifford Boyce and Emma Low Sessions Boyce.
Cliff spent his childhood in Big Horn Basin, WY and graduated from Powell High School with the class of 1949. He served honorably in the US Air Force from 1951-1955 and was honorably discharged receiving two medals.
He then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT and earned his degree in accounting. Cliff worked for an accounting firm in Powell, WY. He then decided that the Civil Service would best suit his family. He accepted a position at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY and then was relocated to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Army Base in Denver, CO.
At the end of his career, he worked for the Air Force Accounting and Finance Center, Denver, CO where he received full retirement. He later moved to Delta, CO with his wife, Betty Boyce.
Among survivors is sons; Golden and Debbie Boyce of Austin, CO, Mark and Marge Boyce of Cedaredge, CO, and Stephen and Dawn Boyce of Paonia, Co: and daughter; Karen and Wayne Witt of Edgewood, NM. Two brothers, Wayne Boyce of Washington and Fred Boyce of California; son-in-law; Randy Jones of Littleton, CO: eleven grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Hecht Boyce and father, Golden Clifford Boyce and mother, Emma Lou Sessions Boyce and a daughter Ruth Ann Jones: a brother Melvin Boyce.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
