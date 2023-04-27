Clifford L Liverman
November 10, 1972 ~ April 8, 2023
Clifford L Liverman, 50, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at home in Delta Colorado surrounded by his loving wife.
Cliff was born November 10, 1972 in Vernal Utah to Billy G. and Jill (Bastian) Liverman. He graduated from Delta High School and returned to Delta from Cheyenne Wyoming in 2019. Cliff was a foreman in the HVAC field. He enjoyed his family, 4-wheeling, hunting, shooting guns and classic vehicles.
Cliff is survived by his wife Janell Liverman; sons Arick (Baylee) Liverman of Omaha Nebraska, and Rowdy (Alyise) Liverman of Ft. Hood Texas; daughters Sarah Liverman of Black Forest Colorado, and Rachel Liverman of Denver Colorado; mother Jill (Dave) Johnson of Shoshone, Idaho; brother Bobby (Patricia) Johnson of Germany; sisters Betty (Jacob) Kunz of Joshua Tree California, Sylvia Kunz of Roosevelt Utah and Bobbie Jo Marshall of Missouri; and five grandchildren, as well as many friends and loved ones.
Cliff will be missed dearly and always remembered.
A Celebration of Life Service is pending on June 24, 2023 in Cedaredge, Colorado.
