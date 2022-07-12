Clifford Roy Olson Jr

Clifford (Kip) Roy Olson Jr
August 18, 1946 ~ June 28, 2022
On Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, Clifford (Kip) Roy Olson Jr. passed away at the age of 75, in Coolidge, Arizona. He was born August 18th, 1946 in San Francisco, California. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Olson (Montgomery), daughters, Lori Hatton, Stephanie Richardson (Buddy), & Sarah Henrie (Chad), stepdaughters, Deanna Buckallew (Travis), Amber Clark (Brian), Heather Beauvais (Neil), 14 grandchildren, & 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford & Elizabeth (Betty) Olson, 3 sisters, his son, Sean & former wife, Rebecca Tasso.
Kip served in the US Army from 1966-1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He earned his associates degree from Butte College. Kip grew up in Chico, California and moved to Colorado in 1990. It is there where he met and married his caring wife, Joyce. They built a home together where all were welcome. He enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with his family and friends. He was loved immensely. He was such a patient teacher of many trades, such as carpentry, fishing, hunting, mechanics & a lover of classic cars. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew him. May his light burn bright in the Heavens until we meet again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.