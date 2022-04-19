Conn Edward Smith
April 22, 1936 ~ April 1, 2022
Conn Edward Smith passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado. He was 85 years old.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, CO. Inurnment will follow at the Pea Green Cemetery.
Conn was born on April 22, 1936, to Zurena (Weeks) and John Conn Smith in Delta, Colorado. He grew up in Olathe/Pea Green, Colorado area and graduated from Olathe High School in 1954. He was a lifetime resident of the Pea Green Community.
March 19, 1954, Conn married the love of his life Rosena May Morlang. They had 67 years together when she passed in 2021.
Conn’s chosen occupation was as a farmer in the Pea Green area. There was talk of Conn being part of the Eagles baseball team in Grand Junction and playing ball professionally. Stories were that he was told baseball doesn’t make money. In his free time, he enjoyed the Elks Club and Pea Green Community Club.
Conn enjoyed boating; Lake Powell was his favorite destination. He loved sharing the lake with friends and family. His grandchildren enjoyed many trips and hours of waterskiing. Evening family gatherings in the campground were also a favorite time. Conn loved family, not just his immediate family, but sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins were all special to him. He enjoyed family reunions or just a good family picnic. His most favorite thing was time with family.
In their younger years, Conn and Rose danced and enjoyed jitter-bugging at the Pea Green Hall and the Elk’s. Later, in their retirement, he and Rose spent winters in Brenda, AZ. His snowbird friends were his extended family and he loved going to music jams and participating in all types of activities.
Conn is survived by his two sons: Kirk (Janet) Smith of Delta, CO and John Smith of Grand Junction, CO; daughter-in-law Rhonda (Dennis) of Montrose, CO; sister-in-law Phyllis Keehfuss of Montrose; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Conn is preceded in death by his parents, wife Rose Smith, son Mark, sister Joyce Carter, sister Sherry Nicolas, grandson Joey Smith, and great-granddaughter Grace Smith.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Conn’s name to Colorow Care Center’s Activity Department at 885 Hwy. 50, Business Loop, Olathe, CO 81425.
