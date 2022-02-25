Connie Rae (Frey) Bennett
August 5, 1936 ~ February 10, 2022
Connie Rae (Frey) Bennett, longtime Eckert, Colorado, resident died February 10th, 2022, at Grand Junction St. Mary’s Hospital following a heart attack on January 12th. She was 85 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12th, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church 1290 A Street in Delta, Colorado with Reverend Greg Teel officiating. Connie will be inurned at a family graveside at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford, Colorado.
Connie was born in Maher, Colorado, on August 5th, 1936, to Rodney M. “Jack” Frey and Lucy A. Crank. She lived in and grew up in Crawford graduating from Crawford High School in 1954.
On December 27th, 1953, she married Myron Bruce Bennett in Crawford. After Myron returned from the Army in 1956 they moved to Uravan, Colorado, where she was a housewife and also worked at Uravan Grade School as a teacher’s aide. Connie took care of Mary and Brian Woods ~ she would say they were like her own kids. They lived in Uravan for almost 30 years and then moved to Eckert in 1983, where she did many things throughout the years. Connie worked at the Sunshine Preschool; worked at tree nursery in Cedaredge; loved her job in the gift shop at Delta Hospital; and later volunteered at the information desk at Delta Hospital.
Connie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Delta, Colorado, where she was involved in ladies Bible studies and volunteering in hospitality duties. Her faith was very important to her.
Connie always looked forward to and absolutely loved the family getting together and visiting! Making Play-Doh for her grandkids and great grandkids; letting her grandkids help her roll out her famous dinner rolls. She loved her cappuccino time on the porch with her daughter Cheryl when she visited. She enjoyed her Friday night dinners with her son Bruce and daughter-in-law Charlene. For the past 28 years she looked forward to and loved her daily talks and coffee with her best friend and neighbor Rosella Halsey. She liked Colorado blue skies, BBQ baby back ribs, rice cakes, house plants of all kinds, pumpkin pie, and pictures of mountains. Her favorite candy bar was Almond Joy. She loved collecting TY beanie bears, which she always gave away to great grandkids when they visited. She collected pitchers of any kind. You would always see her crocheting blankets or hats and coloring in her many coloring books. If you were to visit you would see how incredibly important family was to her by the many pictures of them all on the walls and throughout the house.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Joe) Mier of Ben Franklin, TX; son Bruce (Charlene) Bennett of Delta, CO; brothers: Gary Frey and Danny (Sue) Frey from Green River, WY; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She preceded in death by her parents Rodney (Jack) and Lucy Frey; her husband Myron Bruce Bennett; a still-born son; her sister Claudia (Cissy) Helmick; and a son-in-law Johnny Mier.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to: the Leukemia Foundation (in honor of son Bruce)
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
www.taylorfuneralservice.com
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12th, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church 1290 A Street in Delta, Colorado with Reverend Greg Teel officiating. Connie will be inurned at a family graveside at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford, Colorado.
Connie was born in Maher, Colorado, on August 5th, 1936, to Rodney M. “Jack” Frey and Lucy A. Crank. She lived in and grew up in Crawford graduating from Crawford High School in 1954.
On December 27th, 1953, she married Myron Bruce Bennett in Crawford. After Myron returned from the Army in 1956 they moved to Uravan, Colorado, where she was a housewife and also worked at Uravan Grade School as a teacher’s aide. Connie took care of Mary and Brian Woods ~ she would say they were like her own kids. They lived in Uravan for almost 30 years and then moved to Eckert in 1983, where she did many things throughout the years. Connie worked at the Sunshine Preschool; worked at tree nursery in Cedaredge; loved her job in the gift shop at Delta Hospital; and later volunteered at the information desk at Delta Hospital.
Connie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Delta, Colorado, where she was involved in ladies Bible studies and volunteering in hospitality duties. Her faith was very important to her.
Connie always looked forward to and absolutely loved the family getting together and visiting! Making Play-Doh for her grandkids and great grandkids; letting her grandkids help her roll out her famous dinner rolls. She loved her cappuccino time on the porch with her daughter Cheryl when she visited. She enjoyed her Friday night dinners with her son Bruce and daughter-in-law Charlene. For the past 28 years she looked forward to and loved her daily talks and coffee with her best friend and neighbor Rosella Halsey. She liked Colorado blue skies, BBQ baby back ribs, rice cakes, house plants of all kinds, pumpkin pie, and pictures of mountains. Her favorite candy bar was Almond Joy. She loved collecting TY beanie bears, which she always gave away to great grandkids when they visited. She collected pitchers of any kind. You would always see her crocheting blankets or hats and coloring in her many coloring books. If you were to visit you would see how incredibly important family was to her by the many pictures of them all on the walls and throughout the house.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Joe) Mier of Ben Franklin, TX; son Bruce (Charlene) Bennett of Delta, CO; brothers: Gary Frey and Danny (Sue) Frey from Green River, WY; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She preceded in death by her parents Rodney (Jack) and Lucy Frey; her husband Myron Bruce Bennett; a still-born son; her sister Claudia (Cissy) Helmick; and a son-in-law Johnny Mier.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to: the Leukemia Foundation (in honor of son Bruce)
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
www.taylorfuneralservice.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Connie Rae (Frey) Bennett please visit our Sympathy Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.