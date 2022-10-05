Cora R. Harrison
October 26, 1931 ~ September 30, 2022
Austin, Colorado resident, Cora Regina Harrison, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years of age.
As per Cora’s request, no formal services will be held.
Cora is survived by her six children: Michael Harrison of Austin, Colorado; Patrick Harrison, also of Austin; John Harrison of Eckert; Mona Harrison, of Austin; Donna Kopel of Salem, Oregon and Annette Baker of Crawford; her brother, Ben Quintana of Montrose and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
