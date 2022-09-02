Cortney AnnRenee Ferganchick
July 1, 1987 ~ August 19, 2022
Cortney was born to Esmeralda A (Garcia) Bodine & Danny J Bodine on July 1st, 1987 in Barstow, California. At a young age Cortney and her family moved to Cedaredge, Colorado.
Cortney was the eldest of two. Joel is the best brother any sister could ever ask for. “I could never be thankful enough, for the brother you are to me.”
Cortney and Michael fell in love deeply and married on 11/6/2013. “He is my best friend, my lover, my rock, and most importantly an absolutely incredible father.” Together they loved five children: Jared, Lexie, Cutter, Audrey, and Skylar.
Cortney took great pride in her work. She was an astounding emergency room nurse and still found the time to be a mother, wife, athlete & fitness enthusiast. She has been a great role model to so many, both in person and on social media. Cortney loved to spend time with her husband and kids. Some of her favorite things were enjoying a wide variety of music, modeling, hiking, fishing and floating down the river.
Cortney is survived by her loving husband, Michael Brady Ferganchick; children: Jared Comerer, Lexie Ferganchick, Cutter Ferganchick, Audrey Comerer and Skylar Ferganchick; brother, Joel (Cara) Bodine; sister, Teara (Lonni) Racine; her parents: Esmeralda Bodine & Danny Bodine; and her grandparents: Esmeralda & Tony Garcia.
