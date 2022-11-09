Cynthia Gayle “Cindy” Beard
May 22, 1954 ~ October 31, 2022
Cynthia Gayle Beard, "Cindy" passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Colorow in Olathe, where she had been cared for most of this year. She was 68 years old.
A celebration of life, memorial service, will be held at 2 PM, November 26 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Cedaredge, CO.
Cindy was born May 22, 1954 in New Mexico to Eva Alene (Turnbough) and J.D. Green. She grew up in Portales NM and the Truth or Consequences area. She graduated from high school in Portales and continued her education, studying Library Science in college.
Cindy spent the majority of her life in the Delta County, North Fork area where her chosen career as a Home Health Care provider touched the lives of so many families.
She was part of the Hotchkiss Methodist Church, loved her rescue dogs, going on picnics, coloring with pencils, crocheting, knitting, canning and being a caregiver; and loved tending her roses.
Cynthia is survived by her children: two sons, Melvin (Shonda) Beard of Cheyenne WY, and Michael Beard of Grand Lake CO; daughter Connie Beard Mautz of Shell WY. Sister Carol Green from the East Coast, and 5 grandchildren. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
