Daisy Yarnell

Daisy Irene Yarnell
June 12, 1936 ~ June 29, 2022
Daisy Irene Yarnell passed away on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, under the loving care of her husband and the amazing people of HopeWest at her residence in Hotchkiss, Colorado. She was 86 years old.
Viewing will be 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 8th, 2022; Celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 8th, 2022, at Mountain View Bible Church in Lazear, Colorado. Graveside will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, Colorado.
Daisy was born on June 12th, 1936, to Lila (Knight) and Harry Fair in Cherry County, Nebraska. She spent her childhood growing up on a ranch in the sand hills outside of Gordon, Nebraska, graduating from High School in 1954. She then continued her education and graduated from the National School of Business in Rapid City. In 1956, she made her way to Phoenix, Arizona and then later to Flagstaff.
On November 10th, 1961, Daisy and Harry Yarnell were married. They started out their family, they have three sons and a daughter. Harry, Daisy and the youngest kids made their way to Hotchkiss, Colorado in 1982.
When Daisy wasn’t doing the book-keeping, in her free time she was an active member of the church. She enjoyed Sunday School and Vacation Bible Schools. Her other activities were bowling, crossword puzzles, sewing, Cribbage, reading and crocheting. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family!
Daisy is survived by her husband of 61 years; Harry of Hotchkiss, CO; sons: Dirk (Kelly) Yarnell of Olathe, CO; Darvin (Vanessa) Yarnell of Altus, AR; Derik (Julie) Yarnell of Montrose, CO; daughter Jeannie (Jim) Schroeder of Neosho, MO; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Daisy is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jack Fair and Ned Fair; sisters Virginia Mooney and Loina Smith.
Memorial contributions can be made in Daisy’s name to HopeWest Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
