Dale Dwaine Huff
December 18, 1927 ~ January 9, 2023
Dale Dwaine Huff passed away Monday, January 9th, 2023 at Horizon Care Center with his family by his side. He had just recently celebrated his 95th birthday.
Dale was born December 18th, 1927 in Nunn, Colorado to Thelma Aleta Callender and Lee George Huff. Dale was the second of six children. He spent his first 10 years on the eastern slope near Greeley with his family. Dale and his older brother, Bob, came to the western slope of Colorado on a train with the family’s cattle when Dale was only 10 years old and his brother was 12. The family followed soon after with the rest of the children and the household belongings. The Huff’s had made a government land exchange and settled on a farm on California Mesa.
The stories of Dale and his brothers and buddies growing up in Delta are numerous, quite hilarious and I guess we will never know how much was added (or kept secret) to each tale. Listening to the stories and hearing his laugh will be an ever present memory in the minds of his family and friends. In 1946 Dale entered the US Navy where he served in the South Pacific on USS LSM 58 (Landing Ship Medium) just after World War II ended. He was honorably discharged in 1950. Dale married Bonnie Henderson in Aztec, New Mexico where they had eloped on Dale’s motorcycle. They moved to Northern California to work in the logging industry and lived there for about 15 years. Their daughter Jacqueline (Jackie) was born in 1953 and their daughter Rebecca (Becky) was born in 1964. They moved back to Colorado in 1965.
He had a long history of working outdoors as a youngster on cattle ranches to logging in the California Redwoods and here in Colorado. He was self- employed for many years working in forestry by subcontracting with the US Forest Service doing timber stand improvement on the Uncompahgre Plateau and Grand Mesa. He did logging, firewood sales, tree removal and had a small engine repair shop at his home in Delta.
In the 1970’s Dale was a big part of the stock car racing club in Delta. There was quite a friendly competition between him and his brother, Buck, amongst others who also had stock cars. The races were a big part of the community at the time and he enjoyed being involved. He also loved being in the mountains whether he was working, hunting, fishing, trapping or just goofing around with his grandkids. So many people called Dale Huff “Grandpa”, not just his own family. It is heartwarming to know that many people were influenced by him over the years and from multiple generations. If you remember throwing and stacking firewood, having to get a drink of water out of the jug infused with Copenhagen, or getting into the cookie drawer, then you are one of them.
Dale is survived by his daughter Rebecca and her husband, Lynn Tallent of Delta, his brother Larry Huff and his wife JoAnn of Grand Junction, his son-in-law Daryl Thompson, five grandchildren, Joseph, Travis and Eric Thompson, Derek Pabloff and Rachel (Tallent) White and four great grandchildren, Brody, Benjamin, Yuri and Elle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bonnie Huff in 2003, his daughter, Jackie Thompson in 2020, two sisters, Betty Gordon and Bonnie Hamblin, and two brothers, Bob Huff and Buck Huff.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 18th at the Delta United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This will be an open-house style event to share memories and to celebrate a life well lived.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
