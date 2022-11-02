Dallas Delbert Jensen
August 15, 1927 ~ October 22, 2022
Dallas Delbert Jensen, WWII Army Veteran passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Delta, Colorado at the age of 95. Born on August 15, 1927, to Violet Jensen. Dallas was adopted by his grandparents, Christ Jensen and Bertha (Sombke) and spent his childhood in Groton, South Dakota.
Dallas married Joyce E. Missell of Straford, SD. They celebrated 70 years of marriage this year.
Dallas made his way to Delta County area about 23 years ago, coming from Mansfield, SD. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and playing cards, especially pinochle.
Dallas is survived by his wife Joyce and son, Bill Jensen, of Delta, Colorado, Duane Jensen of Kingston, Oklahoma; Brenda Slagg of Eckert, Colorado and Jeff Jensen of Granbury, Texas, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, son Ronald and daughter Donna Jensen.
Dallas will be laid to rest in the Warner Cemetery in Warner, South Dakota.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Services and Crematory.
