Daniel J. Poschman
August 17, 1949 ~ June 23, 2021
Delta, Colorado resident, Daniel J. Poschman, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta. He was 71 years of age.
As per Daniel’s request, no formal services will be held.
Daniel James was born on August 17, 1949 to James H. and Kathryn G. (Kestler) Poschman in San Diego, California. He spent his childhood in the San Diego Area and graduated from Mt. Miguel High School with the Class of 1968.
Daniel married Patsy A. Brunton on August 27, 1994 in Apache Junction, Arizona. He worked for aerospace companies as a journeyman machinist where he retired in December 2015. Daniel enjoyed brewing beer, woodworking and BBQing and smoking meats.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Patsy Poschman of Delta; son, Maurice Poschman of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; daughter, Heather Poschman of Kansas, Ohio; son, Nathaniel Poschman of Rhome, Texas; step-son, Erick (Shannah) Clements of Stratford, Wisconsin; step-son, Nicholas (Alicia) Clements of Weston, Wisconsin; a brother, Kirk (Lee Ann) Poschman of San Marcos, Texas and eight grandchildren.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, James and Kathryn Poschman.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Delta Food Pantry, P.O. Box 903, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.