Daniel Patrick Springer Jr.
November 20, 1934 ~ May 16, 2022
Lifetime resident of Delta, Colorado, Daniel Patrick Springer Jr. passed away on Monday, May 16th, 2022, at Delta Health Hospital in Delta, Colorado. He was 87 years old.
Daniel was born on November 20th, 1934, to Rosalie Marie (Boss) and Daniel Patrick Springer Sr. in Delta, Colorado. Daniel grew up in Delta and graduated from Delta High School in 1952. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, Colorado. Daniel continued his education a few years after in trade school and then his chosen profession was in road construction.
March 9th, 1954, Daniel joined the United States Navy and served our country. He served until January 8th, 1958. Later in 1958, Daniel married the love of his life, Mary Ann Knob.
When Daniel was not working, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and hunting. Daniel was part of the American Legion, and the local union #9. He was known to be quick-witted, enjoyed a good verbal sparring about politics or religion, and pulling off a good prank. The family described him as a patriot, someone who knew everyone, a joker, a bit gregarious and definitely honorable. A common statement that he made to folks was, “Get out! It’s about my quality of life,” or “I’m gonna win the Lotto baby girl and you’ll be set for life.”
Daniel is survived by his daughter Laura (Marty) Martin of Rifle, CO; granddaughters Sarah, Kimberly and Cheyenne, great-grandchildren Remington, Wynter, Brianna and Garret. Brother Teddy (Nina), Terri (Jeff) and Nettie.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Ann (Knob) Springer, son Randy Springer, brothers Claude and Timmy Springer, and sisters Cheecha and Jeanie.
