Daniel R. West
July 18, 1967 ~ August 21, 2020
Delta resident, Daniel R. West passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Delta, Colorado. He was 53 years old.
Funeral services will be held 10:00am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Interment will follow at Delta City Cemetery.
Daniel Ralph West was born July 18, 1967 to Carl West and Maryanne West in Denver, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Denver and Kansas, then moving to Paonia where he attended Paonia High School.
On May 24, 1986 Danny married Jacki Sue Martin in Paonia, Colorado. To this union three children were born. The couple had the honor of sharing 34 years of love and marriage.
In Danny’s younger years he enjoyed camping, fishing, and golf; into his later years nothing brought more joy to him then his family especially his grandkids.
Danny is survived by his wife, Jacki West; his mother, Maryanne Love; son, Brent West; two daughters, Brittni Love (Zack) and Jaimi Comerer (Chris); three brothers, Larry West (Kelly), Lesley West, and Bobby Kline; two sisters, Carla Cogar (Marvin) and Becky Reed. Danny is further survived by his eight grandchildren.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Carl West; his grandma, Alma Rolfson; son-in-law, Luke Oeltjenbruns.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
