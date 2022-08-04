Darin Lee Bishop
November 23, 1967 ~ July 27, 2022
Darin Lee Bishop passed from this world into eternal glory on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at the age of 54.
Funeral services will be held on 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel Delta, CO with Justin Atchley and Jeff Peed officiating. Burial will follow at the Mesa View Cemetery, Delta, CO.
Darin was born November 23rd, 1967 to make Cecily and William Bishop’s family complete.
Darin’s heart belonged to God, he had a fervent desire to share what God laid on his heart with people. Darin’s family was his first love.
He loved classical music, reading, writing, his pets, his garden and canning. He was very active with soccer, football and tennis as a young man. He loved living in Colorado. Darin worked in the medical field for over 40 years. His most recent adventure at the hospital was in the Oncology department. He loved his co-workers and patients passionately. Darin was always an encourager to everyone he met. He encouraged people to love their family while they were with them. When anyone that ever tried to pay Darin a compliment his response was, “I am Just a Boy.” Darin was always willing to talk to people about their spiritual beliefs with an open heart.
Darin is survived by his mother Cecily Bishop, his loving wife Bonnie, daughters Tatem Russell, (grandchildren Peyton and Raleigh); Ariana Bishop, Rachel (Justin) McCormick, (grandchildren, Leisen and Kandyce); Rebekkah (Michael) Simmons, (grandchild Noah); brothers Bud (Judy) Bishop, and Mike (Deb) Goodwin; sisters Debbie (Ronnie) Francis and Teresa Heaton; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Darin was preceded in death by his father William Bishop.
Viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Mesa View Chapel, 682 1725 Road in Delta, Colorado.
In Lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the Oncology Department at Delta Health. (Make donations out to Delta Health Foundation Oncology Fund.)
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
