Darla Kathleen Kettle
October 30, 1946 ~ Febuary 20, 2022
Darla Kettle was 75 years old when she passed away Sunday Febuary 20, 2022 at her Delta residence. No services will be held at this time..
Darla was born October 30, 1946 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. She was the daughter of Florence Mae Baker and Robert Elmer Rathburn.
Darla received her education in Cedaredge, and graduated from CHS in 1965. On July 8, 1966 Darla married Fred Rufus Kettle in Hotchkiss. Fred passed away in 2002 in Delta, Colorado. Darla worked as a nurse and received her CNA. Some of Darla’s hobbies and interests were bowling, bingo, traveling to Las Vegas and going to Country Jam.
Darla is survived by her son Fred R. Kettle and wife Carla of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her daughter Kim Kettle of Delta, Colorado. Her two brothers Bob Rathburn of Grand Junction, Colorado and Tom Rathburn of Delta, Colorado; and her sister Sue Enders of Layton, Utah. Darla had 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Darla is reunited in death with her husband Fred, her parents Florence and Robert and her grandparents.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
