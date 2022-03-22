Datha D. “Dee Dee” Radcliff
November 25, 1946 ~ January 4, 2022
Cedaredge, Colorado resident, Datha Donne Radcliff affectionately known as Dee Dee Radcliff, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at San Juan Living Center in Montrose, Colorado. She was 75 years of age.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Cedaredge Cemetery with Pastor Bob Hillyer officiating. A procession through the town
of Cedaredge with a horse drawn Caisson and horse drawn Surrey will be held prior to the graveside service and taken into the cemetery for the service.
Datha (Dee Dee) was born on November 22, 1946 to William and Ima Jeanne (Dunn) Waits in Columbus, Ohio.
Dee Dee married the love of her life,
Lester Gordon Radcliff, on August 25, 1965 in Boulder, Colorado. To this union, two sons were born.
Dee Dee is survived by her two sons:
Shane Radcliff of Cedaredge, Colorado and Jay (Becky) Radcliff of Centerton, Arkansas and two grandchildren, Ashley Radcliff of Grand Junction, Colorado and Megan Radcliff of Gravette, Arkansas.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.