Daven Beck
May 18, 1988 — October 24, 2021
Daven Beck of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. He was 33 years old.
Daven was born May 18, 1988, to Brian Dwight and Tabitha Ann (Cady) Beck in Delta, CO. He spent his childhood in Eckert and attended school in Delta.
On June 30, 2018, Daven married the love of his life, Alexa Ilene Bo Harris in Grand Junction.
He was a passionate reader, always stopping in the book section of a store. He was a talented free hand artist drawing cards and pictures for family and friends. His love for animals gave him a magic touch with them. In his free time, he loved being in the mountains, 4- wheeling, hiking, camping, and fishing.
Daven adored his wife, Alexa and daughter, Jennifer treasuring every moment with them.
He touched the lives of the many people with whom he came in contact. He demonstrated his faith through love, kindness and leadership with family, friends and coworkers.
Daven is survived by his wife, Alexa Beck Harris, Grand Junction; daughter Jennifer (Sines) Beck, Guernsey, WY; parents, Brian and Tabi Beck, Nucla; brother Zachary (Hana) Beck, Montrose: grandmothers Erla Kenney, Delta and Carol (Beck) Martinson, Austin; great grandmother Mary Jo Cady, Grand Junction; Aunt Sabrina (Josh) Lopez, Montrose; Uncle Justin (Tiffany) Beck, Tampa, FL; and numerous extended family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cady Beck and other loved ones. His family takes comfort knowing he is with Jesus today.
Public services will be held at a later date. Private family services are pending. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
