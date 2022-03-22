David Elbert Dobbs
April 21,1932 ~ February 21, 2022
David Elbert Dobbs passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Delta Health Hospital. He was 89 years old.
David was born on April 21st, 1932, to Thelma Dean (Hamilton) and George Dobbs in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He spent his childhood growing up in Cabool, Missouri and graduated from Cabool High School graduating in 1950.
October 7th, 1950, David married the love of his life, Kitty Helene Holcomb.
David has been a resident of the Delta County area for the last 43 years and in Colorado since 1959, coming from Golden to Grand junction and then finally in Paonia.
David was a prominent member of the area serving on City Council and a longtime member of the Lyon’s Club.
David loved to travel, go camping, fishing and hunting. He really enjoyed his time with family!
David is survived by three daughters: Sharon (Donald) Boettcher of Lakewood, CO, Brenda Mills of Westminster, Co, and Davie Ann (Wes) Westlake of Aguanga, Ca; three sisters, Linda Bowling, Donna Haddock and Wanda Reed; all of Cabool Missouri. There are 14 grandchildren, and a multitude of great and great-great Grandchildren.
David is preceded in death by his parents, wife Kitty Dobbs, Sister Elizabeth Susan Collins and daughter Keturah Larum.
Any contributions can be made to American Cancer Society or American Lung Association.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.