David L. Eddleman
May 11, 1952 ~ September 24, 2021
Delta resident, David L. Eddleman, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence. He was 69 years of age.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Delta. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, CO.
David was born on May 11, 1952 to Curtis Trevor and Gertrude Rose (Petit) Eddleman in Providence, Rhode Island. At a young age, the family moved to Delta. David graduated from Delta High School Class of 1970.
David later served his county in the United States Air Force.
David was a member of First Baptist Church of Delta, NRA, VFW, the Nevada Pistol League where he was 2nd in State and the Army National Guard in the 90’s. He spent many of his later years in various areas of construction, however while living in Las Vegas, he spent time working as a police officer, security guard and was a body guard for those such as Muhammad Ali and Sammie Davis, Jr.
David enjoyed woodworking, gold prospecting, hunting, fishing, photography, drawing and video gaming. He achieved Black Belt in karate and was an instructor.
David is survived by his four children: daughter, Kristina Howell of Boulder, WY; daughter, Kimberly (Theodore) Hicks of Pierce, CO; daughter, Danna Morrell of Hendersonville, TN and son, Trevor Eddleman of St. Louis, MO; his sister, Lorraine Kereczman of Portland, OR; a step-son, Joseph Ross of TX and five grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy Eddleman.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
