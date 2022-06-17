David McCormick Seaver
October 31, 1933 – June 7, 2022
David McCormick Seaver of Cedaredge passed away peacefully, and surrounded by love, on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. He was 88 years old.
David was born on October 31st, 1933, in Denver, Colorado, to Ruth (née McCormick) and John W. “Jack” Seaver. He was the oldest of three siblings. He grew up in the Denver area and spent much time on the family ranch, the Thunderbird.
David attended college at Colorado A&M (now CSU) where he earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. After graduating from Colorado A&M, David served his country as an officer in the United States Air Force. While serving in the military, he was able to attend Air University, where he earned his master’s degree in statistics and logistics. He was also able to travel to many different countries and was stationed in places such as France, Portugal, and the Philippines. David served for 20 years.
When David was stationed in the Philippines, he met Antoinette Tuaño Yabut. In May of 1974, after a two-year courtship, the couple were married in Hayward, California. David retired from the Air Force in 1975, shortly after the couple’s first daughter was born. In 1976 the small family made their way to Cedaredge, Colorado, where David’s grandfather had left him some land and a small house. The couple’s second daughter was born two years later, and the family built a bigger house (that they still have today).
David enjoyed his retirement but kept busy with his family, home, hobbies, and seasonal work. He was part of several organizations such as the Sierra Club and the Carriage Association of America. He used his military benefits to take classes in welding, carpentry, and accounting. For several years he worked seasonally at Sweitzer Lake State Park in Delta, Colorado. He was supportive of his daughters’ curricular and extracurricular activities. He enjoyed sightseeing, horses, yard work, philosophy, reading, journaling, and sudoku puzzles. He was an elder and a deacon in his church, and he often served as a sound tech for Sunday morning services. When the grandsons came along, David and Antoinette (affectionately known as “Papa” and “Nana”) were very involved in their lives.
David was known for his kindness, his words of wisdom, and his “PG” sense of humor. He was humble, compassionate, charitable, slow to anger, fair-minded, and he always expressed his gratitude for the life he was given and for the people who were a part of it. He will be greatly missed.
David is survived by Antoinette Seaver, his wife of 48 years; two daughters: Amanda Seaver (Wesley Rackliff), and Sabrina Seaver (Eric Starling); and two grandsons, Brenden Tafoya (Kimberly Woodring and daughter, Sayler Diaz), and Domonic Tafoya (Kathleen Duke). He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Seaver; and his sister, Linda James.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25th, at 2:00 pm, at the Eckert Presbyterian Church, 13025 Hwy 65, Eckert, CO, with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David M. Seaver’s name to Eckert Presbyterian Church or HopeWest Hospice.
