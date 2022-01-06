Dearrell G. Stoneking
August 3, 1938 ~ December 27, 2021
Delta, Colorado resident, Dearrell G. Stoneking, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 83 years of age.
Public viewing and visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Delta City Cemetery.
Dearrell was born on August 3, 1938 to Maude Anice (Phelps) and Cecil Ray Stoneking in Kansas City, Missouri. He spent his childhood in Ripley, Oklahoma and graduated from high school in Fullerton, California. After graduation, Dearrell entered the United States Navy in September 23, 1955 retiring in May 1991.
On June 21, 1958, Dearrell married the love of his life, Sylvia Ann Castro, in Long Beach, California. To this union, 3 children were born. She preceded him in death on February 7, 2007.
Dearrell was a resident of Delta for the past 16 years moving from Anaheim, California. He was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a former member of Delta Elk’s Lodge, Honor Guard and VFW.
Dearrell enjoyed woodworking, raising homing pigeons, fishing, hunting and camping.
Dearrell is survived by his daughters: Katherine Carlow of Thornton and Christina Stoneking of Delta; a sister, Lorene Menjov of Grand Junction; five grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Dearrell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sylvia; son, James Stoneking; three brothers and a sister.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
