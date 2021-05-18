Debra K Hieb

of Cedaredge, CO passed away on March 18, 2021. She was 70. Debra is survived by two sons, two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a brother. A celebration of life service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, May 22nd at the First Baptist Church of Delta.
