Debra S. Stafford

Debra S. “Debby” Stafford
December 1, 1952 ~ June 4, 2022
Debby's light has gone out at 69 years of age. Debby "Schmalz" Stafford passed away at Delta Hospital on Saturday June 4 2022 after a week long battle.
Rosary was recited Wednesday, June 8, 2022 and funeral services held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Interment followed in Delta City Cemetery.
Born Debra Susan Schmalz to Robert "Bob" and Joyce Schmalz on Dec. 1, 1952, Debby attended schools in Delta, graduating D.H.S. in 1970 and then attending Mesa Junior College majoring in electronics.
She lived in Idaho and New Mexico before returning to Colorado where in 1978 she married John Stafford. The couple lived in Grand Junction and Denver before returning to the Austin area to live on the Stafford family farm.
John and Debby were blessed with a daughter, Molly, in 1987. Molly's two sons, Casey and Rocky Anderson were Debby's pride and joy, they live with their mother in Ogden, UT.
Debby was known for her bubbly personality and her love of fun. Debby loved her family, her friends, country music, Coors lite and her orange cat and will be greatly missed by all.
