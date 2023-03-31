Dee Dee J Matthews
August 7, 1944 ~ March 20, 2023
Our dear Dee Dee J. Matthews passed away peacefully at her residence in Delta, CO on Monday, March 20th, 2023. She was 78 years old.
Dee Dee was born on August 7th, 1944, to Gertrude (Tetrault) and Joseph Lucien Gouger in Farnham, Quebec. Shortly after, she moved to Rhode Island and then spent her teenage years in Southern California graduating from Mark Keppel High School in 1962.
On August 13th, 1982, DeeDee married the love of her life, Jeff L Matthews, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Shortly after, they made Colorado their home and have resided on the Western Slope for 33 years.
Dee Dee had a love for music. She is well known for her natural ability to play a variety of different instruments to include the guitar, piano, accordion, drums and just about anything else she could get her hands on. She often complimented these instruments with a beautiful singing voice. She was a founding member and leader of The Countryside Express band which toured the country bringing entertainment to thousands in the 1970’s.
Dee Dee’s was known to be able to accomplish just about anything she wanted. She distinguished herself as a world-class upholster that completed countless projects in transportation, business and residential. Her work was always with the utmost quality. Dee Dee was a hard worker but when she found some personal time she enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding, travelling and of course music. Dee Dee enjoyed her bling! She would often be seen with sparkling jewelry and sequin outfits styled to match her big personality. Her love for glitz and sparkles often lead her to casinos where others would quickly learn that she was a shrewd card player and had a knack for winning.
Dee Dee would say that her biggest winning was meeting and marrying her husband, Jeff. Dee Dee and Jeff spent 41 years of their lives in the closest and most loving marriage imaginable. She is also survived by three sons: Wayne (Loretta) Burton of Delta; Will (Sherrie) Barnes of Sandy, OR and; Jeremiah “JJ” (Karen) Smith of Berthoud, CO. She is also survived by numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dee Dee is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Vienna Green. Certainly, she is singing playing cards with them now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.