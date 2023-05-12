Delna Ann Norton
March 10, 1949 ~ April 29, 2023
Delna Ann Norton passed away Saturday, April 29th, 2023, at Horizon's Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 74 years old.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, May 5th, 2023, at 7pm at the Delta Fair grounds park. Remains will be taken to Kanab, Utah at a later date.
Delna Ann Norton was born on March 10th, 1949, in St. George, Utah, to Georgia Rose (Blazzard) and Delmer Greenhough Rider. She grew up in the Southern Utah. She continued her education at Southern Utah University and graduate in construction.
Delna made her way to Delta County making Hotchkiss her home. She has been a resident of the Western Slope for 29 years. Her chosen career path was as a homemaker raising her children, doing housekeeping, and helping others as a CNA. When not working, She enjoyed: Crocheting lap quilts, and donating to local nursing homes, helping anyone who needed help, telling jokes, making people smile or laugh, and being in the outdoors and spending time with family, especially the grandkids...
Delna said if people ask how to remember her, she commented: "Remember to always be happy. There is nothing that you cannot conquer without a smile. Remember that no matter how bad a situation is, there is always something worse that could happen. God always watches over you. Have you ever smelt moth balls? How did you get his little legs apart. If you can always laugh, you will see a brighter horizon."
Delna is survived by her daughter Lynette (Carl) Richter of Colorado City, AZ; her daughter Deann (Burl) Waitman of Kanab, Utah; her son Shawn Norton of Butte, Montana; her son Daniel Norton of Hotchkiss; brother James (Emma Jean) Rider of Clifton, Idaho; sister Eunice (Robert) Chavez of Goddard, Kansas; 26 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, people can help by taking care of the elderly.
