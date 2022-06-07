Dennis A. Wolf
Sept. 22, 1959 ~ May 28, 2022
Dennis passed away following a short illness. He was born in Colorado Springs, CO. He spent his early childhood on the family ranch in Black Forest, CO. The family moved to the Cedaredge area in 1972 to continue ranching. He was a cowboy, ranch hand and ranch manager his entire adult life. He enjoyed operating any kind of large equipment. He built an ATV road up the side of a hillside and cliff, later named Hell’s Highway.
Dennis was a fun loving friendly man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, touring with the Jeep club, cooking for his family and visiting with friends. He developed many lasting friendships with people who came to the ranch and Cedaredge area to hunt. Dennis was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. His four nieces, Sady, Sara, Wendy and Jessica were his pride, aggravation and his greatest supporters.
He is survived by his children, Aaron Wolf, Nathan Wolf, Cody Wolf, Melissa Woodrome and Jennifer (DJ) Head, with special thoughts of Alexandra and Vanessa Wolberg. He is also survived by his brother Wayne (Kristine) Wolf; sisters Janice (Jim) Whitney and Sharon Wolf; nieces Sady (Andy) Mitchell, Sara Lovato, Wendy (Jeff) Sewell, and Jessica Silva. He is further survived by many grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gerrie Wolf, nephew Brian Wolf, niece Susan Wolf, and nephew-in-law Joe Silva.
There will be a memorial gathering at The Pondy in Cedaredge on Sunday, July 3, 2022 from 2pm to 10pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or any Veteran’s organization.
