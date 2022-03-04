Denzel L. Brown
March 22, 1937 ~ February 28, 2022
Longtime Hotchkiss, Colorado resident, Denzel Brown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 28, 2022. He was 84 years of age.
A Farewell service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mountain View Bible Church in Lazear, Colorado with Pastor Jim Jesser officiating.
Denzel was born on March 22, 1937 to Fred and Mary Ethel (Epperson) Brown in Tulare, California. He spent his childhood in Turlock Ca graduating from Turlock High School with the Class of 1955. After graduation, Denzel attended college in Modesto, California. Denzel worked for the Department of Defense for 30 years before moving to Colorado He worked for the Delta County School District for 17 years before retiring to do the things he loved best.
Denzel married Susann Snow Howard on September 14, 1971 in Carson City, Nevada. They have resided in Hotchkiss the past 30 years.
Denzel was a member of Mountain View Bible Church. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, gold panning, chopping wood and bible study.
Denzel is survived by his wife, Susann of Hotchkiss; two sons: Christopher (Sandy) Brown of Crawford, Colorado and Marty (Karen) Brown of Richmond, Kentucky; a daughter, Vicki O’Neil; two sisters, Geraldine Johnson of Turlock, California Sondra Roberson of Lewiston Idaho, 12 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren.
Denzel was preceded by his parents; two daughters: Kimberly and Teresa; a brother Ronald Brown; and a sister, Chloteia Gaitos.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Denzel’s memory to Mountain View Bible Church.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
