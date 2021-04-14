Diana Jean West Archuleta
June 15, 1962 ~ April 7, 2021
Diana Archuleta passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Delta, Colorado. She was 58 years of age.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Following the service, a reception will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delta.
Diana Archuleta was born June 15, 1962 to Ralph West and Patricia Noble in Denver, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Denver and Grand Junction and graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, California.
After graduation, Diana enlisted into the Air National Guard for 7 years where she was honorably discharged. She moved to Delta where she worked at Habitat, Weatherport and Subway.
She loved spending time with family and friends. Diana enjoyed rafting, riding her bike and the outdoors. She also enjoyed singing karaoke and loved the Denver Broncos. She especially loved her grandchildren.
Diana is survived by her mother, Patricia Noble; two children: son, Michael (Sylvia) Blair and daughter, Ashley (Anthony) Dores, and their father, Robert Blair; Step son: Clifford Archuleta; six grandchildren: Adrian, Kayden, Trey, Ahlysia, Matthew and Priseis; a sister, Linda Stapp of Fontana, California; a brother, David (Tammy) West of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, her partner: Shawn Hanscom and her step daughter Felicia Hanscom of Boise, Idaho.
Diana was preceded in death by her father, Ralph West grandparents, and ex-husband, Jose Archuleta .
We love you to the moon and back!
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
