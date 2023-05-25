Diane Kay Doughty
February 17, 1956 ~ May 17, 2023
Diane Doughty passed away on May 17th 2023 at Hope West in Grand Junction Colorado. She was 67 years old.
Viewing will be held on May 30th at 1:00pm and Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm at Cedaredge Chapel of the Cross behind Pioneer Town Cedaredge Colorado.
Diane was born in Delta Colorado on February 17, 1956 to Velda Doughty (Holder) and Melvin Doughty. She grew up in Delta in her early years and moved to Grand Junction for a number years. Eventually, Diane settled in Montrose Colorado at her host home with a very special lady Mary Ortega whom Diane considered her 2nd mother and who cared and loved Diane for over 35 years.
Diane was so social and loved all people and no matter where she went she was always waving hello to everyone, making sure she had your love because she was giving it to you with her greeting wave. Diane loved Family get togethers both on the Doughty and Ortega side and made sure she saw all that were there. Diane loved all music no matter the genera or culture and that is how she could truly express her joy by singing and keeping the beat of the music by clicking her fingers. She love to dance and to dress up on Halloween and would not miss a holiday or her birthday on the calendar. She loved shopping and picking out her own clothes with a great eye for colors and fashion.
God gave us Diane to make sure we put life in perspective and to humble ourselves. Not to sweat the little things and to show us what true love really means. Diane will be missed by all.
Diane is survived by her two brothers Wayne Doughty and Scott Doughty along with her sister in-law Jaci Doughty. Also by her nieces Sarah Doughty, Alicia Hancock (Doughty), Erin Welfelt (Doughty), Jordan Preuss (Doughty) and her nephew Taylor Doughty and her great nieces are Elena Hancock, Jacob Hancock, Aubrey Welfelt and great nephews Gage Preuss, Grant Preuss and Parker Doughty.
In lieu of flower, contributions can be made to Hope West in Delta 195 Stafford Ln. Delta Colorado 81416.
