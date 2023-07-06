Dianne Davis
October 2, 1943 — June 23, 2023
Born in Imperial, Nebraska, Dianne was the youngest of nine to Percy and Winnie Travis. She was raised on the family ranch in Holyoke, Colorado and attended elementary school at the Pleasant Valley Country School. She attended Holyoke High School, where she met her future husband and graduated in 1961. After high school, she attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa for two years. Graceland is a church college affiliated with the Community of Christ, in which she was a lifetime member. Dianne transferred to UNC in Greeley, Colorado, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelors' Degree in Education.
Dianne married Ronald Davis on August 8, 1965, in Holyoke, Colorado. She taught English in Fort Lupton while her husband finished his BA at UNC. They then took jobs in Salt Lake City, Utah. Two years later, they moved back to Holyoke and welcomed their first daughter, LaDean, in 1968. The family then moved to Greeley two years later so Ron could finish his Master's degree. in 1971, they landed in Montrose County where their second daughter, Wendy, was born in 1972.
After moving to Delta, Dianne worked as a school bus driver before giving birth to their son, Ryan, who died shortly after birth on July 12, 1981. Dianne returned to teaching English that fall: one year at Paonia High School, one at Delta Middle School, then at Delta High School until 1996. During her teaching career, Dianne successfully directed 5 musicals and several plays. Bye Bye Birdie, Oklahoma, and the Sound of Music were among them. Her love of literature and poetry showed in her wonderful ability to recite many readings and poems by heart. In addition, she was a very gifted poet herself. She was a highly successful speech coach for many years. She was also a long-standing member of the PEO GT chapter in Delta.
Due to health, Dianne was forced to retire early. Despite losing most of her fingers and becoming a bi-lateral amputee, Dianne still continued embracing life by helping her daughter, Wendy, coach the DAAL school students for their yearly performances. Her great love of horses and dogs continued by helping her daughters with their shows. She also loved sharing her enthusiasm for the Broncos and Colorado Avalanche.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Ron Davis; daughters and sons-in-laws, LaDean & Tom Faris, Wendy & Darel Reed; grandsons, Camren & Connor Reed; step-granddaughter, Mikinna Hays; and 4 step great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Weddle, Karen Trumper, LaDean Spinuzzi, and Ron Travis; service dog Kanu and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, three brothers, Stan, Larry and Ed, one sister, Mary Anne, her infant son Ryan Allen Davis, and service dog, Sobe.
She now has her place in heaven-probably organizing a drama production with Jesus as the lead...
Services will be held at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Thursday, June 29th at 3:00pm. Memorial donations may be sent to Delta Academy of Applied Learning (DAAL School) at 3822 1940 Road, Delta, Colorado 81416 or HopeWest Hospice. Burial will be held at a later date at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Holyoke, Colorado.
