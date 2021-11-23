Dianne Elizabeth Kirtley
February 26, 1947 ~ November 14, 2021
Dianne Elizabeth Kirtley passed away at her residence in Delta, Colorado on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was 74 years old.
Dianne was born February 26, 1947, to JoAnne Faye (Allsup) and Dale Gustin in Decatur, Illinois. She graduated from MacArthur High School in 1965 and then attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
She was a “Total Craft Lady” that loved any and all crafts from jewelry to home décor. She was always on a search for “Pretty Little Things.”
Dianne is survived by her husband Malcolm Steve Kirtley of Delta, CO; two daughters Julie Baker-Sweet of Rancho St Margarite, CA and Betsy Johnson of Lake Forest, CA; brother Mark Gustin of St Charles, MO; and three grandchildren.
Dianne is preceded in death by her parents; sister Nanette “Nan” Smith and an infant son James.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.