Dixie Lee Tafoya, age 76, of Montrose passed away on March 25th, 2023, from natural causes.
Dixie was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Romeo, and her son Danial. She is survived by her sister Verna, her husband Ralph, her two boys Patrick and David, and her two grandchildren.
Dixie grew up in Paonia where she went to high school. She attended Mesa State College before moving to Montrose. She loved watching birds, her garden oasis, drives in the country, and her morning calls with her sister.
Before her retirement, she worked at the Montrose Welfare Office, Colorado Ute Electric Association turned Tri State Energy, and Country General turned Murdock’s as a bookkeeper.
Join us for graveside service at 2pm on Monday, April 3rd at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 40571 O Road Paonia. Reception to follow.
Dixie will be forever loved and forever remembered. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
