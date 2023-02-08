Dolores Benson
June 12, 1930 ~ January 26, 2023
Dolores R. Benson passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Delta Health. She was 92 years old.
Dolores was born on June 12, 1930 to Mary Elizabeth Burchfield Hanger and John Mason Hanger at Ashtabula, Ohio. She graduated from Rowe High School in 1948 in Conneaut, Ohio. She worked as a bookkeeper, salesclerk, Avon representative and babysat for several years.
She married Alan D. Benson on June 12, 1949 at the Prospect Presbyterian Church in Ashtabula, Ohio. Alan and Dolores celebrated 68 years together when he passed away in 2017. They spent 20 years in dairy farming on Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Jefferson, Ohio. The family then moved to Crawford, Colorado in 1968. In 1971they moved to Hotchkiss, Colorado where they made their home on a small farm on Rogers Mesa.
Dolores belonged to Friendship Circle Club in Ohio for 20 years and has been a member of the Rogers Mesa Modern Woman’s Club for 20 years and served as club president for several years. She enjoyed watching the Broncos and the Colorado Rockies. She also enjoyed grandchildren’s sporting events. Her hobbies included walking, playing card games with family, growing flowers, latch hook, reading, going to yard sales, and doing puzzles. It was not uncommon to see her out in her front yard picking up sticks. One of her fondest memories was her trips to Las Vegas where she would travel with her daughter, Marna and then meet up with her sister, Arlene and often times other family and friends. She writes, “those were happy times”. She also played host to nephews, nieces and friends who loved to come out from Ohio during the fall to hunt in the great state of Colorado. Great memories were made during those visits.
She is survived by her five children, Debbie and her husband Roger Hass of Kingsville, Ohio, Randy and his wife Mia of Westfork, Arkansas, Brian and his wife Diana of Hotchkiss, Colorado, Marna and her husband Gary of Whitewater, Colorado and Craig and his wife Karen of Longmont, Colorado. Survivors also include her sister Arlene from Conneaut, Ohio and her brother Eddie from Phoenix, Oregon. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Michelle, Rodney, Eric, Dale, Haley, Troy, Kiera and Aleyna as well as five great grandchildren, Kristen, Zach, Harper, Kyler and Landry.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Alan, her sister Sandy and brother Lamar.
A Memorial Service in Dolores’ honor will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to North Fork Ambulance, P.O. Box 687, Hotchkiss, CO 81419.
Arrangements are under the care of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
