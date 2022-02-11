Don Allen Milholland
May 15, 1954 ~ January 31, 2022
Papa died unexpectedly on January 31, 2022, at his home.
Don was born on May 15, 1954, in Torrington, Wyoming to Donald Dwight Milholland and Margie Schmidt. He graduated from Highland High School in Ault, Colorado in 1972. Don joined the police academy and graduated in 1979, then worked as a police officer for 27 years. He loved being an officer and also worked as a Captain of the Guard at Fort Saint Vrain in Platteville, Colorado as well as filling in so that officers could take much needed time off at several Police Departments on the Eastern Slope. In his time off he was also a volunteer firefighter Captain in Pierce, CO. Once he relocated to Cedaredge, he began working for Delta Sheriff’s Office and then later for the Cedaredge Police Department.
Don married his high school sweet heart, Patty Marschan, on October 27, 1973. In high school he loved FFA and bull riding. He was an honorary member of the High Plains Drifters MC. He loved family time and adopting more family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Donald Dwight Milholland Jr., and niece April Milholland.
Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patty Milholland; daughters: Carrie Eisermann, Robin Shock, Jennifer Milholland, and Amy Wright; nine grandchildren: Curry Hunter, Justin Hunter, Bodie Giron, Christopher Wells, Sarah Wells, Electra Shock, Tyln Shock, Dayce Wright, and Tristin Wright; two great grandchildren: Ryker Hunter and Daxton Hunter; four sisters Linda Meusborn, Bonnie Grant, Carol Kumm, and Mary Pat Yarrish; two brothers: Richard Milholland and Micheal Milholland; he had many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. This list was not able to include all of his amazing adopted family that he welcomed with open arms.
His honorary pallbearers are: Curry Hunter, Justin Hunter, Bodie Giron, Christopher Wells, Tyln Shock, Tristin Wright, Ryker Hunter and Daxton Hunter.
Special gifts of remembrance of Don, Papa can be made to Patty Milholland.
There will be a celebration of life for Papa on May 15th, 2022.
Please contact Robin, Jennifer or Amy for further information.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
