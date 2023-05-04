Donald Delbert Webb
May 16, 1926 — April 19, 2023
Donald Webb, a World War – II veteran, died peacefully in his home April 19, 2023, at the age of 96. After returning from the war, Don met and married Ramona Paul of Fayette, Iowa, where he attended college. He received his bachelor's degree from Upper Iowa University and in 1958 moved to Denver, Colorado to take a teaching position in mathematics and computer science at West High School. Don Obtained his master’s degree from CSU and after 31 years at West HS he retired and moved to Delta, Colorado where he enjoyed gardening, golfing, and bowling. In January 2023, Donald and Ramona celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary to re-state their wedding vows at the Eckert Presbyterian Church. Donald is survived by his wife, Ramona, daughter, Linda and Howard, Son, Michael and Maria, and daughter-in-law Jeanne, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded by his son James.
