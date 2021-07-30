Donald (Donny) Eugene Liddell
November 5, 1959 - July 29, 2021
Donald (Donny) Eugene Liddell, age 61, of Cyril, Oklahoma, left this world for his Heavenly home July 29, 2021.
Donny was born on November 5, 1959 to Donald and Jenice Liddell in San Bernadino, California, the second of four children.
Donny’s early years were spent in Orange County, California before moving to Olathe, Colorado at the age of 8. At the age of 16 he moved to Fort Stockton, Texas where he originally met his future wife, Kattie Liddell. At 18 he returned to Olathe, Colorado. Donny’s passions included his Christian faith, hunting and fishing. His main passion was his love for God and his family and friends.
Donny was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jenice Liddell and an older brother, Kevin Liddell. He is survived by his wife Kattie Liddell of Cyril, Oklahoma. His daughter, Danielle Blauser of Cyril, Oklahoma. His Siblings, Deb McCollough and Terry Liddell both of Fruita, Colorado. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
As his death drew near Donny made the following statement that he wanted shared with everyone so it is only fitting that it be included here: “Always stay close to God ok. Know that he is the light of the world.”
