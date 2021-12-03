Donald E. Gordon
November 5, 1958 — November 26, 2021
Donald E. Gordon, 88 of Cimarron, Colorado, passed away on November 26, 2021. He was born in Yankton, South Dakota on November 9, 1933 to Emmett Gordon and Lena (Johnson) Gordon.
He married Detra Reid on November 5, 1958 and had two children.
Funeral services will be held at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose, Colorado on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10am. Services will conclude at the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 725 South 4th Street, Montrose, Colorado 81401 in the name of Donald E. Gordon.
