Donald Gordon Lucy
June 14, 1926 ~ April 19, 2022
Longtime Delta, CO resident Donald G. Lucy died early Tuesday April 19, 2022. He was 95 years old.
Donald Gordon Lucy was born in Poplar Bluff, MO to Gordon M. and Beulah M. (Deck) Lucy on June 14, 1926. Don grew up in Sparta, IL and on his grandparent’s farm north of Glen Allen, MO. After graduating high school from Columbia Military Academy in Tennessee, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June of 1944.
On August 27, 1948, Don married the love of his life, Peggy Campbell in Sparta, IL. Their lives together started in veterans housing at Southern Illinois University, where Don graduated. They made their home in Steelville, IL and started their family with three children Becky, Keith, and Kevin. In 1967 they made Delta, CO their new home.
Don (Mr. Lucy) was a teacher at Lincoln Elementary until his retirement in 1982.
Fishing, camping and seeing where a road may have led were some of his favorite pastimes. Don and Peg spent many summers not only as campers, but camp hosts at Rosey Lane on the Taylor River in Gunnison County, CO. They made some wonderful friends from around the country during those years. Utah, New Mexico and Arizona were also places they enjoyed during colder Colorado months. A special trip thru the northern U.S, through Canada to Alaska was a treasured memory for both Don and Peg. Trading trucks and campers became somewhat of a habit for Don.
Those grateful to have shared in his life include his wife Peg, of Delta, CO; daughter Becky (Steve) Shea and son Keith Lucy, both of Delta, CO; son Kevin (Lisa) Lucy of Montrose, CO; grandchildren, Matt (Jacki) Shea, Kyle (Tobi) Frovarp, and Kaitlyn (Andrew) Kotter; and nine great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother James, granddaughter, Heather Albrecht, and great-granddaughter Mary Albrecht.
Funeral services are being held at 2:00 PM on Monday April 25, 2022, at the Delta United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Delta City Cemetery.
