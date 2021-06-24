Donald Lee Doolittle
December 17, 1950 - May 24, 2021
Donald Lee Doolittle, born on December 17, 1950, went to Heaven on May 24, 2021 at the age of 70. In 1973 he moved to his beloved Colorado where he made his home and living for almost 50 years. His kindness to his friends and honest service to his many customers at Double D Saws will be missed for many years in Delta.
Don graduated from Cobleskill high school in 1969 and continued his education by attending SUNY Brockport and graduating with a B.A. in History. Many lifelong friends were made during these years.
Don will be greatly missed and remembered for his infectious smile, hearty laugh, and wonderful sense of humor. Don was a lively storyteller, had a genuine heart to help others, and could find the positive in most any situation. Don loved playing guitar and listening to all types of music. Don was an avid sports watcher and knew many stats of players both past and present. Don enjoyed learning about history and often encouraged family and friends to consider the perspectives of others.
Don is predeceased by his beloved parents, G. Malcolm and Dorothy (Kremer) Doolittle and brother in law E. Ted Lawrence. Don is survived by his brother Gary (Sue) Doolittle, sisters Diane Lawrence and Dawn (Alan) Harding, cousins Janice, Mary, Constance, Charles, Glenn, and Steven, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Carlisle Rural Cemetery, Carlisle, New York on July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.