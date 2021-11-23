Donald Leroy Brown
October 20, 1937 — November 11, 2021
Donald Leroy Brown passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV. He was 84 years old.
Services were held at Surface Creek Community Church November 20.
Donald was born October 20, 1937 to Pauline Ida (Frost) and Spencer Leroy Brown in Yampa, CO. He graduated at an early age of 16 from Frazier High School and then attended Adams State College. Donald spent many years in the Cedaredge area, then New Mexico and Nevada – “snow-birding.”
Donald served our country in the United States Navy from February 1956 through November 1959.
Donald was very active in the Lion’s Club, the Odd Fellows, and the Elks Club. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and shooting. His priority was his family. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Donald is survived by his wife Arla Mae Shelton; five sons, three step sons and two step daughters: Clark (Dianne) of Colorado Springs, CO, Warren (Jody) of Pagosa Springs, CO, Mark (Andrea) of Ormond Beach, FL, Jimmy (Kathy) Schafer of Paonia CO and George (Corrie) Schafer of Henderson, NV; Step Sons, Doug Newbauer of Lakewood WA, Jeff Shelton of Bellfair, WA, and Donald Shelton of Grand Junction, CO; two step daughters Chris Bingham of Cedaredge, CO and Janet Tuttle of Cedaredge CO, brother Fred Brown of Truth or Consequences, NM; two sisters Judy Brown of Montrose, CO and Joan Brucker of Bloomington, IL; nine grandchildren: Mitchell, Ashleigh, Garrett, Kirstin, Spencer, Karlee, Katherine, James, Jaiden; and four great grandchildren: Knoha, Ambur, Blake and Finley.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, brother Danny Brown and wife Shannon Rose Brown (Hunt).
