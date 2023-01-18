Donald Wayne “Speed” Smith
July 22, 1939 ~ January 7, 2023
Donald Wayne “Speed” Smith, 83, of Delta, Colorado, passed away on January 7th at his home.
Speed was born in Bakersfield California to Don and Allie Smith on July 22nd, 1939. He went to school at Kern Valley High School in Lake Isabella California. He married Sharon K. Diharce on May 2nd, 1970, in Las Vegas Nevada. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Coal Miner for numerous construction companies and several different coal mines until his retirement in 2005. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge, National Rifle Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
He enjoyed playing poker at the Elks with “the boys” was an avid Rockies and Broncos fan, was an accomplished big game hunter having harvested numerous deer and elk and in 2004 a Big Horn Sheep. He Loved fishing with anyone , anywhere. He was a world class joke and storyteller. Family was the most important thing to him and was very proud of the family he built.
Speed is preceded in death by his wife Sharon, Parents Don and Allie and his brother Gene.
Speed is survived by a son Mike and Tamra Smith of Fruita, three daughters, Cheri and Brian Pritchard of Princeton Texas, Mary and Mark Helder of Hotchkiss Colorado, and Pamela Woods of Runaway Bay Texas. Six grandkids and twelve great grandkids.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Delta Elks Lodge or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
