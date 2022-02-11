Donna Clara “Claire” Spencer
March 2nd, 1938 ~ January 21st, 2022
Donna Clara Spencer was born on March 2nd, 1938, to Clifford Leigh and Lucille Vera (Everson) Beane, in Glendale, California.
Donna spent her childhood in the Los Angeles, California area. She graduated from Lomita California High School in 1955. She continued her education at the University of California, Chico, graduating in 1960.
July 30th, 1960, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Lyle Spencer. They made their home in Crawford, Colorado in 1966, coming from Oroville California. Donna and Ken owned and operated the Spencer Lumber Company & Sawmill in Crawford until 1989. Jim Crook became a business partner in the Sawmill, too. In 1999, Jim and Donna used their Master Gardener education (completing the class in 1992) to open the Bee Yard Garden Center in Crawford. It became a much-loved nursery and place to be in Crawford. The nursery closed in 2013.
Donna will also be remembered as an accomplished watercolor, oil, and pen and ink artist. Some of her oil paintings are hanging in the Crawford Library. No services are planned.
Donna is survived by her husband Kenneth Spencer and beloved cat, Domino.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
