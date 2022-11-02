Donna Faye Weeks
September 30, 1948 ~ October 27, 2022
Donna Faye Weeks passed away Thursday, October 27th, 2022, at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 74 years old.
Donna was born on September 30th, 1948, to Mary Rose (McGregor) and Amos Ezekiel Weeks in Montrose, Colorado.
She attended Northside Elementary School, Montrose Junior High-there was only one junior high school at the time she attended, went to Montrose High School, graduating in 1968. She continued her education at Colorado Western College in Montrose part time.
Donna sold the Grit Paper, worked for Social Services as a volunteer then later on as an employee. She worked at the hospital as a volunteer for about two years then became an employee of the hospital on November 27th, 1978, and resigned on June 22nd, 1995, a 17 year stent.
Donna collected stuffed teddy bears, dolls, and baseball cards.
Donna is survived by her brother Gary Lee Weeks.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents and a brother William Everette Weeks.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.