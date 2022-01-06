Donna Mary LaVack
Sept. 30, 1941 – Dec. 16, 2021
Delta resident Donna LaVack, age 80, passed away at Delta Health on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. A service in Donna’s memory will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 4:00 pm at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Services also will be held in New York state at a later date.
Donna was born on Sept. 30, 1941, in Stockholm, NY to Philip L. and Pauline C. (Bryant) LaBrake. Donna spent her childhood in Brasher Falls, NY and received her education at St. Lawrence Central. She was a secretary for a newspaper. On April 2, 1983 she wed Roy J. LaVack in Canton, NY. Mr. LaVack preceded her in death. She had been a resident of Delta for the past six years coming from Ft. Pierce, FL. Donna was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta.
Her hobbies and interests included sewing and watching her grandchildren play.
Those surviving Donna include her daughter, Celeste (Ray) Waske of Hotchkiss, sister Jean Myers of Schuylerville, NY, four grandchildren: Nicole, Trey, Jamie and Robert and five great grandchildren: Landon, Trevor, MaryBeth, Sophia, and Bayleigh.
Her husband, as well as two sons, Fredrick and Gregory Jones preceded her in death.
Contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Mrs. LaVack’s memory.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
