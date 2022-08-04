Dora Kay Spinden
10/25/1935 - 07/13/2022
Rev. Dora Kay Spinden made her departure from this earthly experience on the evening of July 13, 2022.
She was in the company of her four daughters. Born in 1935, Kay was the eldest of eight siblings. She spent the first thirteen years of her life in Oak Creek, Colorado, before moving to the Morrison area in 1949.
She married Bob Spinden, her husband of nearly 61 years, in 1953. Together they raised five children, took in a young man in need and made him a part of the family, welcomed 18 grandkids and a still growing number of great-grandkids.
In 1993 Kay and Bob moved from their longtime home in Golden, Colorado, to a small farm in Hotchkiss, Colorado. Soon after getting settled into their new home Kay became the founding minister of a church in Montrose which eventually relocated to Delta. She served as their minister until she retired in 2008. She also became involved in her local Harmony Club and Friends of the Library group, in which she headed up the drive to create a new Hotchkiss town library.
Kay will be remembered for her love of the outdoors, her reverence toward all creatures great and small, her curious mind, her interest in people, her enjoyment in capturing her world in photographs, her no-nonsense approach to life, the delight she derived from a good poker game, her leadership skills, her drive to give of her time and energy, her unwavering belief in the goodness of people, her great desire to help others and see them reach their full potential, her feisty, stubborn, never-give-up attitude toward any challenge, and the care, love and devotion with which she showered her family and friends. Kay was a rebel with a cause.
Kay was preceded in her transition by her parents, George and Hazel McElhinney, sisters Iris Spinden and Garnet Wale, brother Kim McElhinney, and husband Robert (Bob) Spinden. She is survived by her brothers, George, Mike, and Byron McElhinney; sister Chris Wempe; her children, Robert (Bobby) Spinden (Tammy), Diana Carlill (Tim), Janet Patton, Brenda (Suiter) Broadbooks (Roy), and Tracy Brown. Others include her “unofficially” adopted son Ron Griffin, her longtime canine companion Cassie, as well as 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a slew of nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Kay will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 4:00pm at The Center for Spiritual Life in Delta, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either The Center for Spiritual Life,
658 Howard St. Delta, CO. 81416, or Hopewest Hospice at www.hopewestco.org.
Thank you.
