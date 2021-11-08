Doris Louise Robertson, nee Jager
February 13, 1927 – November 1, 2021
Doris Robertson, a 25-year resident of Hotchkiss, passed peacefully at home in the early hours of 1st November. She follows her husband of 62 years, King G. Robertson, who passed away in December, 2019.
Born on 13th February, 1927 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Harry D. and Marian E. Jager, Doris was the second of three children. She grew up in Kalamazoo, and attended Western Michigan University, where she studied Physical Education. After graduating in 1949, she decided to head west looking for employment and adventure. She landed in Golden, Colorado. She taught at several schools in the Denver area and worked as a camp counselor at Geneva Glenn in the summer. In 1955 she married fellow teacher Robert Dowell. They had one child together, Jacqueline Sue, before the marriage ended. In 1957, Doris remarried, this time the love of her life, King G. Robertson, who was studying at the Colorado School of Mines. King adopted Jacqueline as his own and this union produced three more children, Jean Ellen Robertson (1959), Bruce Douglas Robertson (1961) and Ann Louise Robertson (1968). In October 1959, shortly before Jean’s birth, King and Doris moved to Boulder, where they had a house built in the Table Mesa area. From that time on, Doris stopped working outside the home; she devoted herself to being a full-time wife and mother.
Doris lived for her family and, more generally, to serve others. As her young family grew, she was, of course, called upon to provided taxi service to a myriad of activities, swimming lessons, pottery classes, sports, piano, guitar and horse-riding lessons, scouts, etc. In addition to those demands on her time she was actively involved in the local P.T.A. and the League of Women Voters, and she and King were charter members of the Rhythm Reelers square-dance club. Never one to sit around, if she wasn’t shuttling children around, she was cooking or sewing, two endeavors she excelled at and derived great pleasure from. In a word, she loved making other people feel good.
In 1968, King and Doris undertook the construction of a second home, this time, up in the foothills west of Arvada, in a rural community called Blue Mountain. The family moved into that house in 1970. A new life began for all. For Doris, the move to Blue Mountain signified several new and very important friendships. Particularly, Joy Hotchkiss, who has remained her closest friend to the very end, and Jeanette Habenicht, with whom she started a small lunch restaurant in Olde Town Arvada, The Lunch Box, in 1981.
When all the children had left the nest and King had retired, King and Doris decided to move farther away from the big city. Doris found a small want-ad in the Denver Post, they visited this small orchard for sale in Hotchkiss, and made an offer on it, an offer that was accepted. That was in 1995.
Once they had moved to Hotchkiss, both King and Doris gradually became involved in a number of civic groups. Doris joined the Harmony club and the Neighborly Circle and learned to play Bunko. Both King and Doris joined Kiwanis and served as officers for a number of years. Doris also volunteered at the local schools helping children learn to read. A testament to the strength of those friendships forged in Blue Mountain, several other Blue Mountain families followed King and Doris to Hotchkiss, including Bill and Jeanette Habenicht and Ken and Joy Hotchkiss. They led happy and productive lives, thoroughly enjoying the rural lifestyle.
In September of 2015 Doris was stricken with a calamity: a sudden illness took her eyesight. Overnight, at the age of 87, she lost all independence as well as her ability to pursue any of the activities she so loved. Though the last few years of her life were frustrating for her, Doris continually said she felt she had had a good life.
Her family and close friends fervently hope and pray that she is whole once more and is at peace.
A memorial service for both King and Doris will take place in mid-January, 2022. A time and date will be forthcoming.
