Doris Marie Kane
August 2nd, 1939 ~ January 19th, 2023
Doris Marie Kane passed away at the Eagle Ridge Care Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado the afternoon of January 19th, 2023. She was 83 years old.
Doris was born August 2nd, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to Lorene Higgs and Lum Lewis Foster. She grew up in Denver, Colorado and graduated from West High School and continued her education attending Western State College in Gunnison, CO.
Doris was the mother of two children, Annette and Tommie Kane. She was a member of the State and County Legal Secretaries Association and worked as a Title Clerk at the Delta County clerk and recorder’s office for many years. She was involved with the First Church of God in Delta before leaving Delta in 2007. Doris enjoyed knitting, reading just about any kind of book, bingo, and word search puzzles.
Doris is survived by two sisters, Donna Clark and Anita Cavin, her daughter Annette Kane, her husband Trevor Brown, son Tommie Kane and his wife Diane, one Grandson Andy Kane, and 4 granddaughters, Taylor Kane, Rachael Kane, Miriam Kane and Amanda Luevano, and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Lulu Juanema Woodhams.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
