Dorothy Elizabeth Olson Burks
November 15, 1933 ~ December 23, 2022
Dorothy was born to Bertha Augusta (Elrich) and Hilding Alf Olson in Chicago, Illinois November 15, 1933.
She passed away peacefully in her home December 23, 2022.
Dorothy's early childhood years were spent in Chicago then making the journey by ocean liner with her Mamma, Pappa and sister Betty to her father's home town of Karlstad , Sweden.
Returning to Chicago to continue her education she earned her nursing degree as a registered nurse in Chicago and Stockholm, Sweden.
Dorothy had four children, Kathy, Michael, Mark and Cynthia. Just as her parents had, Dorothy and her family took the path well traveled to Sweden and back to the states several times in her life. She loved Sweden and her remaining family that still live there . She had commented that she would like to go visit them once again. She missed Sweden and it’s beautiful nature, people and memories.
Dorothy's travels brought her to Mobile, Alabama working as an RN and later in life in home health care as well as a chemical plant industrial nurse until her retirement.
She adopted her granddaughter Sarah to be her daughter in 1989.
Dorothy found her forever home in Paonia, CO in 1998. Dorothy enjoyed cross-stitch and created amazing embroidery using a variety of techniques and skill. These creations were matted and framed. Often, she would give these as gifts to her loved ones, writing sweet messages on the back of frames . You could also find them displayed on the walls of her charming home.
She was also quite the cook and baker. Pound cakes and world famous chicken and mashed potatoes were her specialty .
Dorothy also enjoyed gardening, she completed a Master Gardeners class and was a member of the Garden Club in Paonia. She enjoyed her collection of houseplants, keeping them thriving with a 'squirt of water'. Dorothy enjoyed collecting treasures such as Hummel's, gnomes, teapots and anything with a 'sweet face'.
Dorothy is deeply missed by her children, Kathy Hansel of Glenwood Springs, Co
Mike Burks (Donna) of Eightmile, Al,
Mark Burks (Denise) of Mobile, Al.
Her grandchildren,
Sarah (Louis) of Cederedge, CO,
Dantrick Reed of Fruita, Co,
Michael Burks Odenville , Al
Matthew Burks of Odenville, Al,
Jeremy (Cherie) Louisiana .
Her great grandchildren,
Gabriel Dawes and Peyton Burks.
Dorothy was welcomed at the gates of heaven by her mamma ,pappa, sister Betty and daughter Cindy.
Dorothy arrived just in time for a heavenly celebration of Christmas .
Vi älskar dej och saknar dej i evighet .
Vi ses igen .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.