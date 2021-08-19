Dorothy Jane Collins Dungfelder
April 29, 1932 - August 13, 2021
Dorothy Jane Tracy Collins Dungfelder was born April 29, 1932 to Kate and George Tracy, Sr. Dorothy grew up on the Camp Stool Ranch in Maher, Colorado with her parents and brother, George.
After graduating from Hotchkiss High School in 1949 she attended Colorado A & M College in Ft. Collins.
On September 1, 1951 Dorothy married Allen Bruce Collins at Maher, Colorado. Dorothy and Bruce had two daughters, Jennie and Dana who grew up on the Camp Stool Ranch. Following Bruce’s untimely death in 1966, Dorothy and her girls moved to Gunnison where she completed her college education at Western State College. Dorothy earned her teaching degree and taught in Hotchkiss and Delta.
In 1975 Dorothy married Jack Dungfelder. They operated the Captain’s Restaurant and Lounge in Delta for seventeen years until selling it in 1992. Jack died in 1999.
Dorothy was always involved in her local community. She was an active Altrusa member as well as Friends of the Delta Library, PEO, ESA. Dorothy was the last surviving Charter Member of the Black Mesa Cattlewomen.
Dorothy died August 13, 2021. She is survived by her daughters Jennie (David Hunter) and Dana (Larry Irwen). She is also survived by her niece Elizabeth Tracy and her nephews Robert Tracy, and Tom Patton.
A memorial service will be held at the Hotchkiss Elk’s Lodge Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to HopeWest Hospice or the scholarship fund of Altrusa International of Delta.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
